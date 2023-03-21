Nelson City Police Investigating Drag Storytime Posts
Nelson City Police suggest hate-related charges are pending in several investigations related to incidents leading to the Public Library's postponement of the Drag Storytime event.
Police say they are working with the Crown on the most appropriate charges and toward successful prosecutions.
Officials at the library postponed the event slated for Mar. 11 over safety concerns related to social media posts they considered threatening in nature.
A large demonstration involving as many as 500 supporters featuring the reading of stories was staged in downtown Nelson on the day of the event planned for the library.
Nelson Pride was among groups who were shocked by the social media opposition since similar events had taken place in the city without the level of alleged hate displayed in the days leading to the most recent event.
Performer Birkley Valks told Bounce News one post displayed his children and felt it was ironic that someone worried about the effect Drag Storytime readings would have on children, decided to throw his children “under the bus”.
City Police indicate they will interact with community organizations, stakeholders and victims to ensure everyone involved is treated fairly, respectfully and with dignity.
Police also ask for patience while they conduct a thorough set of investigations.
