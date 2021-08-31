Nelson City Police Make Arrest in Weekend Grass Fire
Nelson City Police are recommending an arson charge against a 36-year-old man in connection with Saturday’s grass fire near the junction of Highway 3-A and Highway 6.
City Police said an alert city resident witnessed the blaze being set and notified police as well as fire officials.
Local authorities arrested the suspect, who is known to police in downtown Nelson.
Police added the man is not suspected in other suspicious fires in the West Kootenay.
RCMP have been investigating seven wildfires in the Salmo area for the past month.
Nelson City fire fighters said Saturday’s blaze near the Alpine Motel advanced from the bottom of the hill to the highway by the time the crew of four arrived.
They extinguished the 50-by-13 metre fire in less than one hour, but cautioned despite some recent rain, grass fires remain volatile and can spread quickly.
