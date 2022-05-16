Nelson City Police Make Arrests Following a Fight and Two Thefts

Nelson City Police are asking for witness information or dash cam footage into a business break-in on the 700-block of Front Street.

Police said they responded to the alarm just after 4:30 Sat. morning noting cash and some items were stolen.

Anyone with information can call City Police at 250-354-3919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

City Police also arrested a man known to them who is accused of stealing a painting Friday afternoon from a Victoria Street restaurant.

Police also suspect the man of causing mischief in the area before the theft. He is due in court June 21.

Meanwhile a 39-year-old man allegedly involved in a mid-day fight Thursday on Vernon Street also appears in court June 21.

Police stated the suspect, also known to police, turned over a knife to officers when they arrived.

He is also wanted on warrants in the Trail area.

Police said there were no injuries.