Nelson City Police Make Arrests Following a Fight and Two Thefts
Nelson City Police are asking for witness information or dash cam footage into a business break-in on the 700-block of Front Street.
Police said they responded to the alarm just after 4:30 Sat. morning noting cash and some items were stolen.
Anyone with information can call City Police at 250-354-3919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
City Police also arrested a man known to them who is accused of stealing a painting Friday afternoon from a Victoria Street restaurant.
Police also suspect the man of causing mischief in the area before the theft. He is due in court June 21.
Meanwhile a 39-year-old man allegedly involved in a mid-day fight Thursday on Vernon Street also appears in court June 21.
Police stated the suspect, also known to police, turned over a knife to officers when they arrived.
He is also wanted on warrants in the Trail area.
Police said there were no injuries.
-
Forestry Talks Follow Castlegar Councillors' Return from AKBLGOne presentation asking "are we ready to modernize the Forestry Industry?" seemed to have hit close to home when Councillors Dan Rye and Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff shared their thoughts May 2nd.
-
GF RCMP Presents Annual Performance Plan to CouncilThe detachment hopes to use their increased numbers for a more active post-pandemic approach on community frontlines and areas of concern.
-
RDKB Speaks to Regional Snowpack, FreshetThe Boundary region snowpack is at 100% of average and the West Kootenay is at 113% of normal.
-
GF City Council Commends Presentation on Human Trafficking EducationShe calls the 54% indigenous representation in Canada's sex trade one of the country's worst cases of systemic racism, adding that the global sex trade is growing and the internet is where luring is happening.
-
Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin Seeking Re-ElectionLisa Pasin said an overwhelming level of support from residents and business leaders prompted he decision to seek re-election as Mayor of Trail. She vows not to be deterred by the sabotage against her or the office of Mayor.
-
Trail RCMP Report Covers Theft, Assault, Speeding, morePolice caught word of a break enter and theft at the Waneta Mall early Sunday morning, May 8th, and arrested a 35-year old Castlegar man after he tripped and fell in an attempt to flee.
-
Trail Humanitarian is Back from a Mission to Help Ukrainian RefugeesThe Trail Pastor who went to Poland and Germany to assist displaced Ukrainians said emotions ranged from despair to resiliency and resolve. Shaun Romano was inspired by the tireless efforts of Ukrainian men and woman separated from their spouses and children to help fellow citizens.
-
Smokies Continue to Stock Up for Next SeasonThe team has announced the signings of two Kootenay area players and a highly sought after prospect from the Lower Mainland. Coach and GM Tim Fragle believes Trail's Judah Makway, Bonnington's Rhett Hamilton and Logan Peskett of North Van. will play next season.
-
Trail City Council Approves 4.5% Tax Increase and Mayor Seeks Re-ElectionThe average annual increase to residential tax bills amounts to about $66. Council also endorsed the $3.1-million financial plan and reserve fund expenditures. Meanwhile, Mayor Lisa Pasin Said she's running for a second term.