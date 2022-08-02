Nelson City Police Make Drug Bust during Stop-Check
Nelson City Police have taken about $32,000 worth of suspected illicit drugs off the street after a Counter Attack Road Check.
After learning two people in the car were wanted on warrants, police found the stash on the driver who is facing trafficking charges.
Police said the 92g of fentanyl is worth about $28,000, the 30g of methamphetamine is worth about $3,000 and the 13g of cocaine has a street value of about $1,300.
In addition to the drugs, officers found a $1,000 in cash during the road check late Thurs. night.
Both the driver and passenger made court appearances and were released on bail.
-
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.
-
Nelson Council Receives Presentation on Shoreline Housing ProposalPhase-One includes 24 townhouses, four garden home units and 96 parking spaces. Roughly 80 additional units are proposed in Phase-Two's split-Condominium.
-
KBRFR Rescued Man Who Jumped off Trail's River WallThe crew of eight used a hydraulic rope system to pull the man from the rocky bank. The man who suffered serious injuries was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.
-
Update-Briggs Creek Wildfire Puts 14 Properties on Evacuation AlertResidents of 14 properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road are on evacuation alert because of the Briggs Creek Wildfire. The lightning caused blaze spotted Mon. has grown to 1,500 hectares.
-
RDCK to Review Kootenay Lake Environmental Development Permit AreasWork to review Environmental Development Permit Areas is also raising a reminder for anyone out there with questions on shoreline properties.
-
Castlegar CAO Awarded Certificates in Local GovernmentThe Chief Administrative Officer has held various titles during his over 18-year tenure, including Engineering Technician and Director of Transportation and Civic Works.
-
Castlegar Council Briefed on Happipad Housing InitiativeHappipad links hosts and renters and covers everything from background checks, monthly check-ins and meetings, to contracts, revenue share options, cost plans and more.
-
Teck Reports Second Quarter Financial Loss at Trail Operation.The Teck Trail Operation lost 7-million dollars in the second quarter, but that's still a 17-million dollar improvement from 2021. The operation is also showing a 7-million dollar profit for the first six months of this year.
-
Boundary Swimmer Represents Canada at Commonwealth Games, plus MuralDergousoff represents Canada at England's Commonwealth Games starting today, July 28th, and hopes to reach the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A recently completed mural captures a moment from the trial heats in-which Dergousoff qualified for the World Championships.