Nelson City Police Make Drug Bust during Stop-Check

Nelson City Police have taken about $32,000 worth of suspected illicit drugs off the street after a Counter Attack Road Check.

After learning two people in the car were wanted on warrants, police found the stash on the driver who is facing trafficking charges.

Police said the 92g of fentanyl is worth about $28,000, the 30g of methamphetamine is worth about $3,000 and the 13g of cocaine has a street value of about $1,300.

In addition to the drugs, officers found a $1,000 in cash during the road check late Thurs. night.

Both the driver and passenger made court appearances and were released on bail.