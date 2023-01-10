Nelson City Police Officer Killed in Avalanche
A Nelson City Police officer has died.
A brief statement from the Police Board issued Mon. evening said two officers were caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Kaslo.
According to the statement, the other officer was critically injured.
The Police Board is expected to release more information in the coming days.
Nelson Leafs Announce Hiring of Interim Head CoachBriar McNaney takes over on an interim basis following the resignation of Adam DiBella. McNaney is a former coach and general manager of the KIJHL's Columbia Valley Rockies who started this season as an assistant coach of the SJHL's Kindersley Klippers.
City of Nelson Identifies Victims of Kaslo AvalancheCity Police officer Wade Tittemore, 43, died in the backcountry mishap at about 12 p.m. Mon. Jan 9. Officials said the other officer Mathieu Nolet, 28, remains in critical condition. Both were off-duty.
Grand Forks RCMP Report Spans Impaired Driving, Drive Thru, moreSomeone was spotted driving an ATV on Boundary Drive on January 5th, who was then caught about on hour after fleeing police and crashing into a snowbank.
Trail Man Convicted of Stabbing an RCMP Officer gets Extra Jail TimeThe man convicted of stabbing a Trail RCMP officer in the hand received a three and a half year sentence behind bars. But with time already served, Sheldon Matteucci's sentence was reduced to a year and nine months.
Man Wanted on Weapons Charges Believed Hiding Out in Trail AreaTrail RCMP said Jerrid Richard Constantin is wanted for possessing and transporting a prohibited weapon and considered armed and dangerous. The 43-year-old is believed to be in the Trail area.
Castlegar Council Votes Dog Park Lighting Out of BudgetDeliberations on December 15th saw the item voted out of the budget entirely after being continually deferred in recent years.
Jake Lucchini Reflects on NHL ExperienceJake Lucchini said it was an even bigger thrill to have his mum in the stands for his first NHL goal. The 27 year old from Trail is getting more at ease after a half dozen games with the Ottawa Senators.
Updated-KIJHL Slaps Season Ending Suspension on Adam DiBellaLeafs head coach Adam DiBella is suspended for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for the New Year's Eve line-brawl in Nelson. KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois said their investigation determined DiBella instigated the incident.
Missing Skier Stayed Overnight in Rossland BackcountryA man from Ontario has learned it's not safe to ski out of bounds. The 20-year-old from Thunder Bay was found the next morning walking down the Rossland-Cascade Highway.