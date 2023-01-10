iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C

Static Links

Instagram

Nelson City Police Officer Killed in Avalanche


nelson police 1

A Nelson City Police officer has died.

A brief statement from the Police Board issued Mon. evening said two officers were caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Kaslo.

According to the statement, the other officer was critically injured.

The Police Board is expected to release more information in the coming days.

12