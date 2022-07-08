Nelson City Police Officers Subject of Misconduct Investigation

An investigation into alleged misconduct by eight current and former Nelson City police officers is underway.

BC's Deputy Police Complaints Commissioner said it started on Feb. 3 at the request of Chief Donovan Fisher.

Andrea Spindler also told Bounce News, “Potential misconduct under the Police Act related to participation in a WhatsApp chat group and the sharing of inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments.”

She stated Vancouver Police are conducting the probe under the, “Civilian oversight of the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to ensure the investigation is thorough and complete.”