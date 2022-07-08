Nelson City Police Officers Subject of Misconduct Investigation
An investigation into alleged misconduct by eight current and former Nelson City police officers is underway.
BC's Deputy Police Complaints Commissioner said it started on Feb. 3 at the request of Chief Donovan Fisher.
Andrea Spindler also told Bounce News, “Potential misconduct under the Police Act related to participation in a WhatsApp chat group and the sharing of inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments.”
She stated Vancouver Police are conducting the probe under the, “Civilian oversight of the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to ensure the investigation is thorough and complete.”
-
Spray Park Proposed to Nelson City CouncilThe First Phase of this project saw the installation of playgrounds and the second pave introduced paved walkways. A June 28th presentation to City Council heard that now the Nelson Rotary Daybreak Club wants a Spray Park.
-
Krestova Man Arrested After Armed StandoffA Krestova man appears in court this October accused of holding Nelson RCMP at bay in a long armed standoff. RCMP said he crashed his car trying to get away and fled into the woods and was eventually taken into custody.
-
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to DecreaseStatistics Canada figures pegged the regional unemployment rate in June at 3.8%. That's a decrease of .5% from May and 1.8% lower than June of 2021. The federal agency stated there were about 83,300 Kootenay residents in the work force last month.
-
Delegation to Castlegar Council Talks Camas, Proposed PlaygroundCouncil was briefed on the Castle Play Structure proposed for Millennium Park just hours before the delegation at the June 27th Regular Meeting.
-
Local RCMP Commander Urges Safety on Area Lakes and RiversThe Detachment Commander of the Nakusp-Slocan RCMP urges all paddlers and boaters to have safety equipment on board this weekend. Tom Gill warns of hazardous conditions caused by debris on area lakes and rivers.
-
Smokies Assistant Coach Adds Director of Scouting to his DutiesTrail Smoke Eaters Assistant Coach Dallas Calvin will also take on an added role as Director of Scouting. The Trail native former Smokies player is heading into his second season with the organization.
-
Nelson Council Talks Liquid Waste Management Plan Grant ApplicationStaff explains that the City is already undertaking an update to the Sanitary Masterplan, which in combination with this project will help upgrade the Sewage Treatment Plant.
-
RCMP Report Two Deaths and Investigate Attempted Child AbductionA 62-year-old Rossland man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. A Motorcycle driver was struck and killed by a loose tire on Hwy. 1. RCMP are searching for a man in a possible child abduction attempt.
-
Kinnaird Church Pastor Speaks to Cooling Centre ServicesThe City of Castlegar signed three separate Memorandums of Understanding last year to ensure residents have somewhere to go in times of extreme heat.