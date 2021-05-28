iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Nelson City Police Score Record Fentanyl Seizure In February Bust

fentanyl van

It's the largest fentanyl seizure Nelson City Police have ever made.

They confirmed the 210 grams of a substance found in a search of a rented van three months ago was the illicit drug.

Three Ontario residents were arrested after an officer laid down a spike belt to stop the vehicle wanted in two other police incidents in Trail and Castlegar.

City Police said they were familiar with the suspects but had never dealt with them in Nelson.

41-year-old Marc Mireault remains in custody.

27-year-old Breane Buhler and 31-year-old Dustin Rhodes-Shanks are free on bail with court appearances set for Nov. 15.

City Police said they also found methamphetamine after searching the vehicle which had hit a police cruiser while trying to make its getaway.

Charges being considered after the arrest on Feb. 28 included failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

  • City of Trail

    City of Trail To Open a New Childcare Facility in Sept. 2022

    The City of Trail plans to open a 65 space childcare facility on Kootenay Avenue in Tadanac in September of 2022. The Unicorn Childcare Centre will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to acommodate parents who work shifts.
  • covid 19

    Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley COVID Case Counts Curtailing

    New COVID-19 infections continue to drop locally. Trail, Nelson, Grand Forks and Kettle Valley had just one case each laat week, with two in Creston, while Castlegar, Arrow Lakes and Kootenay lake all went case free.
  • rcmp 2

    Nelson Raid Recovered Stolen Property and Drugs

    Nelson RCMP and City Police recovered items stolen from vehicles in the area and arrested a Kelowna couple. The 25-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are due in court this August after officers seized cables, phone chargers, knives, backpacks, coins and other items in the Sunday search.