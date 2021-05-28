Nelson City Police Score Record Fentanyl Seizure In February Bust

It's the largest fentanyl seizure Nelson City Police have ever made.

They confirmed the 210 grams of a substance found in a search of a rented van three months ago was the illicit drug.

Three Ontario residents were arrested after an officer laid down a spike belt to stop the vehicle wanted in two other police incidents in Trail and Castlegar.

City Police said they were familiar with the suspects but had never dealt with them in Nelson.

41-year-old Marc Mireault remains in custody.

27-year-old Breane Buhler and 31-year-old Dustin Rhodes-Shanks are free on bail with court appearances set for Nov. 15.

City Police said they also found methamphetamine after searching the vehicle which had hit a police cruiser while trying to make its getaway.