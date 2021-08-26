Nelson, Creston and Trail set Records for New COVID-19 Cases

New weekly COVID-19 cases in the West-Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley are up close to 30-percent.

The Nelson area added another 153 between Aug. 15-21, with 56 in the Creston Valley and 36 throughout Greater Trail, all of those are records.

Castlegar had one fewer case from the week before with 33, while in the Grand Forks area, there were 18 new positive tests.

Nelson had the biggest increase when compared to B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics from the week of Aug. 8-14, when the area recorded 117 new cases, a difference of 36.

There was an increase of 15 new cases in Greater Trail and seven in the Creston Valley.

Although it’s not a record, cases in the Grand Forks area jumped by eight to 18.

The Kettle Valley added one case for a total of three.

There were two new cases in Kootenay Lake, which is a decrease of one.