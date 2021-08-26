Nelson, Creston and Trail set Records for New COVID-19 Cases
New weekly COVID-19 cases in the West-Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley are up close to 30-percent.
The Nelson area added another 153 between Aug. 15-21, with 56 in the Creston Valley and 36 throughout Greater Trail, all of those are records.
Castlegar had one fewer case from the week before with 33, while in the Grand Forks area, there were 18 new positive tests.
Nelson had the biggest increase when compared to B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics from the week of Aug. 8-14, when the area recorded 117 new cases, a difference of 36.
There was an increase of 15 new cases in Greater Trail and seven in the Creston Valley.
Although it’s not a record, cases in the Grand Forks area jumped by eight to 18.
The Kettle Valley added one case for a total of three.
There were two new cases in Kootenay Lake, which is a decrease of one.
The number of new positive tests in Arrow Lakes fell from seven to five.
Family of Fatal Fight Victim Striving for ClosureThe sister of a Trail man who died after downtown altercation on June 30 said the family likely won't start feeling closure until the RCMP homicide investigation comes to a conclusion.
United Way Park on UsSeptember 15th, 2021
Greater Trail Hospice SocietySeptember 10, 11 and 24th and 25th.
West Kootenay Toy Run 2021Sunday September 12th at 10am
Conservative Candidate Looking to Build on First CampaignThe Conservative Candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay says she is committed to bringing constituent's concerns to Ottawa. Helena Konanz lost to New Democrat Richard Cannings by less than 800 votes in 2019.
Trail RCMP Investigating Road Rage IncidentPolice said it started early Saturday afternoon after the driver of a pick-up truck was upset by the way a Trail couple parked their car at a coffee shop and tried to start a fight.
Richard Cannings Seeking Third Term in Ottawa.The M-P for South Okanagan-West Kootenay feels housing is the main local issue leding up to the September 20th federal election. Richard Cannings said qualified job seekers can't find affordable housing and there isn't enough supportive accomodation for the riding's vulnerable population.
City Council Approves New Lights and Netting for Trail's Butler ParkThe City of Trail is going ahead with the majority of the Butler Park project this year. The entire $1.64 million plan includes installing the poles, electrical and lighting this year with the protective netting being added in early 2022.
Nelson, Creston, Castlegar and Trail Set COVID-19 Case RecordsLocal COVID-19 cases have climbed dramatically. New weekly records were set in four areas last week with 117 positive tests in Nelson, giving the area a three week total of 242. Creston added 49, Castlegar 34 and Trail 21.