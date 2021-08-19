Nelson, Creston, Castlegar and Trail Set COVID-19 Case Records

Records have been smashed in four local areas for new weekly cases of COVID-19.

There were 117 additional positive tests last week in Nelson, where 229 cases have emerged in three weeks.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics for the period of Aug. 8-14 also indicated the virus found 49 new victims in the Creston Valley, another 34 in Castlegar and 21 in Trail.

In Grand Forks, the case count more than doubled from the previous week to 10.

There were seven additional positive tests last week in Arrow Lakes, three in Kootenay Lake and two in the Kettle Valley.

Interior Health reinstated additional safety measures earlier this summer in the Kelowna area including mandatory mask wearing in indoor public spaces when the case count there increased dramatically.

Provincial officials told Bounce News the recent spike in the Kootenay-Boundary is being monitored and the I-H-A could take similar steps if it’s deemed necessary

The Central Okanagan had 922 new cases from Aug 8-14 and the only other areas across B-C that were higher than Nelson were Surrey at 159 and Kamloops at 121.

The B-C C-D-C also posted updated COVID-19 vaccination rates for the local areas.

As of Aug. 16, 62% of people 12-and-older had received both doses in the Nelson area.

Creston was at 62%, Castlegar 66%, Trail 74%, with Grand Forks at 64%.

In the rural areas, the Arrow Lakes had a full vaccination rate of 64%, with Kootenay Lake at 59% and Kettle Valley at 56%.

Interior Health has been operating pop-up clinics throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

Future clinics are listed below.

August 20 Nelson & District Complex 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

305 Hall St, Nelson

August 21 Cottonwood Falls Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

199 Carbonate St, Nelson

August 21 Craft and Farmers Market 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

400 13 th Ave, Castlegar

August 24 Chahko Mika Mall 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1150 Lakeside Dr, Nelson

August 25 Lakeside Park 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

306 Elwyn St, Nelson

August 26 Chahko Mika Mall 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1150 Lakeside Dr, Nelson

August 27 Across from Dragonfly Cafe 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

413 Railway Ave, Salmo

August 28 Cottonwood Falls Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

199 Carbonate St, Nelson

August 30 Lakeside Park 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

306 Elwyn St, Nelson

August 31 Chahko Mika Mall 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1150 Lakeside Dr, Nelson

September 3 Nelson & District Complex 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

305 Hall St, Nelson

September 11 Lion’s Head Pub 12 – 6 p.m.