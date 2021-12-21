Nelson-Creston MLA Frightened by Anti-Vaccination Protesters

The M-L-A for Nelson Creston is speaking out about a frightening experience.

Brittny Anderson said she and her assistant were confronted Friday by a driver and passenger upset about vaccinations while shooting a video on a remote section of the Kootenay Pass.

“The driver was yelling and screaming, like he was spitting when he was speaking,” said Anderson.

“The passenger, she was pointing her finger and they were both yelling, It was really aggressive language,” said the M-L-A who added at that point, her assistant intervened stating the situation was inappropriate.

Anderson said the verbally abusive interaction escalated when she and her assistant started heading back to their vehicle.

“We ran to the car, got in, they did park near us, but didn’t block us in,” said Brittny, but the encounter didn’t end there.

“They got out of the car, took a few steps and that is when we started to drive towards Salmo, we were watching in the mirrors the whole time to see if they were going to follow us, but they did not,” she said.

Anderson stated their location made the experience even more frightening.

“The fact that we were isolated, there was no one around, it was really cold, there was no cell phone service in either direction for 30 minutes certainly added to fear that we both experienced,” said the provincial representative.

Anderson pointed out politicians, health care staff and media have been harassed by some members of the anti-vaccination faction, but this incident crossed the line and was reported to RCMP.

The M-L-A said this experience won’t stop her from continuing to speak with constituents about their concerns, pointing to Monday’s discussion with protesters outside her Nelson office as about 100 people also marched down Highway 3-A at around noon in a demonstration focussed on Indigenous issues.

“I was able to go out and speak with some of the people that were protesting,” said Anderson.

“When people want to have a respectful dialogue, that’s really important to me because then I’m able to use the information that they provide me and speak with my colleagues and be that conduit for them to government”, she added, hoping that also extends to spontaneous get-togethers.

“Being able to go on a hike with my dog and see people on the track and know that it’s not going to be a dangerous or aggressive situation.”