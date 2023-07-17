Nelson Fire Fighters Investigating Friday Blaze

Damage from Friday's fire in Nelson is estimated at $80-thousand.

A travel trailer was destroyed with some fire, smoke and water damage to the adjacent house.

Assistant Fire Chief Rick Maida says the recreational vehicle was fully engulfed and flames were spreading to the house when fire fighters arrived at about 4:30 p.m.

The 16 person crew from Nelson with help from the North Shore, Beasley and Blewett were able to keep the fire from spreading to the forest nearby, but there was fire, smoke and water damage to the house.

The Nelson department also had two fire engines, a tender truck and two utility vehicles at the scene, with additional support from the RCMP, paramedics and Nelson Hydro.

The cause is under investigation.