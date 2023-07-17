Nelson Fire Fighters Investigating Friday Blaze
Damage from Friday's fire in Nelson is estimated at $80-thousand.
A travel trailer was destroyed with some fire, smoke and water damage to the adjacent house.
Assistant Fire Chief Rick Maida says the recreational vehicle was fully engulfed and flames were spreading to the house when fire fighters arrived at about 4:30 p.m.
The 16 person crew from Nelson with help from the North Shore, Beasley and Blewett were able to keep the fire from spreading to the forest nearby, but there was fire, smoke and water damage to the house.
The Nelson department also had two fire engines, a tender truck and two utility vehicles at the scene, with additional support from the RCMP, paramedics and Nelson Hydro.
The cause is under investigation.
Korlack Moving Full-Time Into Smokies Skills DevelopmentDustin Korlack is stepping away from the bench to become the Smoke Eaters full-time Director of Skill Development and Performance. The team's Associate Coach for the last five years is excicted about making players better, in Jr and Minor Hockey.
Nelson City Council Discusses Permitting Natural BurialsA motion before council to create said plan next year also included consideration for green burials, which saw Councillor Rik Logtenberg take discussions on an alternative route.
Federal Conservative Leader Visits Trail and CastlegarPierre Poilievre delivered a half-hour election style speech during Thursday's rally at the Riverbelle Restaurant in Trail, followed by a tour of Kalesnikoff Lumber near Castlegar.
Teck Trail Operation Gets $10-million to Capture CarbonThe Teck Trail Operation's Carbon Capture pilot project is getting a $10-million cash infusion from the Provincial Government. Company officials say construction is underway and the plant should be fired up before the end of the year.
Castlegar Forecaster Speaks to June Weather, Summer PredictionsLast month was 2.5 degrees warmer than average with a mean monthly temperature of 19.3 degrees. Ellis predicts above or near normal temperatures through August.
SmokiepaloozaSeptember 9th
Interior Health Concerned about Drug Overdoses in Kootenay-BoundaryFive people in the Kootenay Boundary died last month from toxic street drugs. The number of overdoses has also alarmed the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Interior Health.
Category One Campfire Ban Takes Effect Across BCCategory one bans prohibit any fire no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide. Category two and three fire bans were already in place for the Southeast Fire Centre.