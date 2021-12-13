Nelson Fire Fighters Investigating Saturday Night Blaze

Nelson fire fighters continue to investigate a late Saturday evening blaze that burned two Mill Street houses.

Officials said the heavy flames from the first and second floors of one home jumped to a neighbour's roof before the 19 fire fighters arrived.

Before battling the flames, fire fighters ensured the safety of the residents who have been with family and friends since Saturday night.

One needed hospital treatment for burns and smoke inhalation and was released later that evening.

Fire officials estimated it took about 2 ½ hours to put out the flames and about another two hours to establish a “fire guard” around the scene in order to conduct an investigation.

They are still probing the cause and working on a damage estimate.