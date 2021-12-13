Nelson Fire Fighters Investigating Saturday Night Blaze
Nelson fire fighters continue to investigate a late Saturday evening blaze that burned two Mill Street houses.
Officials said the heavy flames from the first and second floors of one home jumped to a neighbour's roof before the 19 fire fighters arrived.
Before battling the flames, fire fighters ensured the safety of the residents who have been with family and friends since Saturday night.
One needed hospital treatment for burns and smoke inhalation and was released later that evening.
Fire officials estimated it took about 2 ½ hours to put out the flames and about another two hours to establish a “fire guard” around the scene in order to conduct an investigation.
They are still probing the cause and working on a damage estimate.
Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision Near TarrysRCMP said a woman in her 40's died after being struck by a southbound vehicle Friday afternoon on Highway 3-A. Police stated she was crossing the highway after getting off a bus and have ruled out impairment as a factor.
SEFC Weather Forecaster Speaks to November and Road AheadNovember saw 125% of average precipitation, with 75% above average rainfall and 45% below average snowfall.
Trail and Rossland to Host 2026 BC Winter GamesThe virtual announcement on Thursday started off with words from West Kootenay MLA, Minister Katrine Conroy.
Webster Elementary Re-Opens Doors Following Water Main LeakSchool District 20 says buses will be running at their usual times with necessary work having been completed.
Nelson Welcome Sign Competition Goes to Public VoteOver 30 submissions were received, four remain for voting, and results will be presented to Nelson City Council in January.
RDKB Chair Speaks to Green Bin Program ExpansionThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDKB Board Chair Linda Worley this week following the announcement.
Water Main Leak Closes Webster Elementary School Thursday, FridayWebster Elementary School will be closed on December 9th and 10th and buses will not be running.
Castlegar Council Approves Loan for Airport Reliability ProjectMonday, December 6th, saw City Council approve a Required Navigational Performance Project loan authorization that would enable aircrafts to determine eligibility to land lower into the valley and closer to the West Kootenay Regional Airport using GPS.
Trail RCMP Report Covers Sign Hit and Run, Fraud, Theft and morePolice were called to find a sign damaged in the A&W parking lot where an unidentified driver had allegedly lost control, slid over the sidewalk and into the sign before fleeing. Road conditions were snowy and believed to be a factor, but anyone with relative information should contact police.