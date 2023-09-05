Nelson Inquest Jury Finishes Probe in Fatal Police Shooting

A jury in a coroner's inquest into the 2015 shooting death of a man at a traffic stop in Castlegar says the province and the R-C-M-P should speed up the introduction of body cameras for front line police officers.



The inquest probed the death of Waylon Edey, a 39-year-old man, who was shot in the head by R-C-M-P Constable Jason Tait during an attempted traffic stop in January 2015.

Tait was acquitted of manslaughter in Nov 2020 and a week-long coroner's inquest into the case wrapped up on Sept 1.



The jury made eight recommendations, including new laws to prevent prohibited drivers from getting behind the wheel and new I-C-B-C policies around insuring vehicles owned by prohibited drivers.

The jury also called for more de-escalation training for police officers.

Tait testified that he opened fire when Edey drove toward him after he had stepped out of the police vehicle which was blocking Edey’s path on the Kinnaird Bridge.