Nelson Inquest Jury Finishes Probe in Fatal Police Shooting
A jury in a coroner's inquest into the 2015 shooting death of a man at a traffic stop in Castlegar says the province and the R-C-M-P should speed up the introduction of body cameras for front line police officers.
The inquest probed the death of Waylon Edey, a 39-year-old man, who was shot in the head by R-C-M-P Constable Jason Tait during an attempted traffic stop in January 2015.
Tait was acquitted of manslaughter in Nov 2020 and a week-long coroner's inquest into the case wrapped up on Sept 1.
The jury made eight recommendations, including new laws to prevent prohibited drivers from getting behind the wheel and new I-C-B-C policies around insuring vehicles owned by prohibited drivers.
The jury also called for more de-escalation training for police officers.
Tait testified that he opened fire when Edey drove toward him after he had stepped out of the police vehicle which was blocking Edey’s path on the Kinnaird Bridge.
-
Sergeant, Mayor, Speak to Vandalism at Grand Forks City HallPolice were alerted of damage to the glass exterior doors at City Hall when somebody dropped by the detachment at 11:30AM on Monday.
-
Nelson Council Adopts Ban on Public Substance UseThe bylaw prohibits drug use in certain public areas but not all of City Council was on board.
-
Clerical Error Means City of Trail Tax ShortfallA clerical error by the City of Trail's Finance Department will by made up next year by taxpayers. City officials say keying in the wrong amount owed the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary this year resulted in a $630,000 shortfall.
-
Derek Edwards - In Praise of the Ostrich - Comedy ShowSeptember 28th
-
Grand Forks Council Reconsiders Parking Variance for Market Avenue DPAThe multi-million dollar Lumberjack Brewing renovation project includes two floors, a restaurant, lounge and more, but impacts roughly 25 off-street parking spaces.
-
Elton John Tribute ShowOctober 10th
-
RCMP Blame Excessive Speed for Crash Near Trail WalmartRCMP say a motorcycle spotted travelling at twice the speed limit collided with a car late Sat morn at the Walmart intersection, sending the motorcycle driver to hospital with life threatening injuries.
-
COVID-19 Outbreak at KBRH, Emergency Unit Closed in New DenverInterior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in the surgical unit at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital and says the emergency unit at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver will be closed for 12 hours.
-
Nelson Man Found Not Guilty of Assault In Pandemic Spitting CaseHe did spit, but it wasn't assault. That is Judge Robert Brown's verdict in the Jeremy Undershute case. He was charged after a spitting incident during a mask wearing dispute at a Nelson Coffee shop early in the COVID-19 pandemic.