Nelson Leafs Announce Hiring of Interim Head Coach


Nelson Leafs

The Nelson Leafs have confirmed the hiring of Briar McNaney as interim head coach.

The announcement came today (Jan. 10) about a half hour after the Bounce News audience was told about the move during the noon news.

McNaney spent over six seasons with the KIJHL’s Columbia Valley Rockies.

The 30-year-old was head coach and general manger last season before joining the Kindersley Klippers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (Jr-A) as an assistant coach for the beginning of this season.

In a release, Leafs President Corey Viala called McNaney a “player’s coach”, committed to player development with a great passion and knowledge for the game.

Viala stated the Kamloops native has one of the best won-loss records in Rockies history.

McNaney is also a former player with the Rockies.

He also spent time with the Fernie Ghostriders, Kamloops Storm, Revelstoke Grizzlies and 100 Mile House Wranglers during a five year stint as a player in the KIJHL.

McNaney takes over from Adam DiBella who resigned last week in the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve line-brawl against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The KIJHL suspended DiBella for the rest of the season including playoffs ruling he instigated the incident.

Leafs players are also suspended for a combined total of 35 games.

