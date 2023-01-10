Nelson Leafs Announce Hiring of Interim Head Coach

The Nelson Leafs have confirmed the hiring of Briar McNaney as interim head coach.

The announcement came today (Jan. 10) about a half hour after the Bounce News audience was told about the move during the noon news.

McNaney spent over six seasons with the KIJHL’s Columbia Valley Rockies.

The 30-year-old was head coach and general manger last season before joining the Kindersley Klippers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (Jr-A) as an assistant coach for the beginning of this season.

In a release, Leafs President Corey Viala called McNaney a “player’s coach”, committed to player development with a great passion and knowledge for the game.

Viala stated the Kamloops native has one of the best won-loss records in Rockies history.

McNaney is also a former player with the Rockies.

He also spent time with the Fernie Ghostriders, Kamloops Storm, Revelstoke Grizzlies and 100 Mile House Wranglers during a five year stint as a player in the KIJHL.

McNaney takes over from Adam DiBella who resigned last week in the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve line-brawl against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The KIJHL suspended DiBella for the rest of the season including playoffs ruling he instigated the incident.

Leafs players are also suspended for a combined total of 35 games.