Nelson Leafs Coaching Culture A Family Affair

The Coaching regime in Nelson still includes the name DiBella.

The Leafs promoted Assistant Coach Adam DiBella, as his dad Mario steps down from his job as Head Coach of the KIJHL mainstay.

The 29-year-old who spent five years honing his skills behind the bench as an assistant said he is committed to keeping the organization going in its current direction.

“I’m definitely excited to continue the type of culture we have been able to establish,” said Adam.

“I feel very fortunate to work with such a first class and great organization and I’m looking forward to continuing that into next season and beyond,” he added and expects a seamless transition.

“Between my dad and the General Manager Lance Morey who has been with the team for seven years, we were all kind of doing the head coaching and general managing jobs so I would assume it’s going to be similar, Lance is going to stay and be the General Manager coming into next season,” said the new head coach.

Mario DiBella said he is at peace with his decision to pass the torch to his son.

“We’ve had a number of great teams that had success and certainly it’s time for a younger generation to take over, take control of the wheel and keep it going in the same direction,” said Mario.

Both Mario and Adam continue to digest the loss to Revelstoke in the KIJHL final.

The younger DiBella said the setback still stings, while Mario stated championship teams need to be at their best in all phases of their game.

The retiring coach also said the triple-overtime loss to the Grizzlies in game five in front of a sold-out crowd in Nelson and the overtime win at home over Kimberley are among memories he will take with him.

“I was actually mesmerized in the series against Kimberley when he won in overtime and certainly in the triple-overtime loss where as people were just absolutely bought into the community and the hockey team,” said Mario whose second stint as bench boss began midway through the 2015-16 season.

While Mario steps back, Adam has hit the ground running in preparation for next season working along side Morey.

“We’re already out hitting the streets, looking for new players that want to work and get better and you know, they play the game the right way,” said Adam.

Meanwhile Mario DiBella who is also a former Nelson Leafs player has his own plan for next season.

“I’m looking forward to just being a fan in the stands,” he said.