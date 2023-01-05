Nelson Leafs President Releases Statement on Line Brawl

The President of the Nelson Leafs has released a statement regarding the New Year’s Eve line brawl against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The email to Bounce News from Corey Viala said the organization opposes incidents like the one that took place at the beginning of the second period.

“The Nelson Leafs organization in no way condones what transpired during the Saturday, December 31st game versus Beaver Valley. The Nelson Leafs organization apologizes to our fans and to all fans of the KIJHL,”

The statement also emphasized the team continues to support the advancement of players and staff.

“ Our organization has been a leader in the development of players and coaches for many years. Our commitment remains and always will be the development of our players through hockey and education,” the statement added.

The KIJHL has assessed eight game suspensions to Leafs players Tyler Seminoff, Leighton Partington, Hunter Sperle and Ryland Mennie. They received five games for instigating fights and three games for taking part in multiple fights during the same stoppage in play.

Marco Pavelic of the Leafs is suspended three games for taking part in a staged fight.

Gavin Tritt, Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Kaleb Percival of the Nitehawks were each given two-game suspensions for taking part in multiple fights during the same stoppage.

Leafs Head Coach Adam BiBella is suspended indefinitely while the KIJHL continues its investigation.

Viala’s statement said the team accepts the league’s decision, but made no additional comment.

“ We understand the League is conducting its own inquiries into the incident and plan no further statement until those inquiries are complete,” according to the email.

The league is also withholding comment until its investigation is wrapped up.

Meanwhile, video of the incident has blown up on social media.

It has garnered over 250,000 views on Twitter, in addition to over 2,000 shares and 300 comments on the popular hockey blog site Reddit.