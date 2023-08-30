Nelson Man Found Not Guilty of Assault In Pandemic Spitting Case

The man charged with assault in a spitting incident at a Nelson coffee shop has been found not guilty.

Bounce News was in Castlegar Provincial Court Tues afternoon for Judge Robert Brown’s verdict.

Rhonda Comeau testified Undershute pulled down his balaclava and spat on her during an angry exchange in the Empire Coffee Shop at the Adventure Hotel in Nov 2020.

Wearing a mask was mandatory in the shop early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Brown agreed that Undershute did spit, but ruled there was reasonable doubt of an assault after considering the testimony from a customer in the coffee shop.

Shauna Fidler described Undershute as loud but not aggressive and testified he spat on the floor and not on Comeau.

The judge also felt without video evidence that refuted Fidler’s account, he couldn’t find that Undershute’s action amounted to an assault.

Evidence was presented from one of the cameras inside the shop, but video from the camera that would have provided a better view of the incident was automatically erased before it could be recovered.

Comeau suffered a heart attack shortly after the incident.

She had several more heart attacks and went into cardiac arrest during the ambulance ride to Kelowna.

Comeau was in hospital for several days and went back to work several months later.

The prosecutor didn’t argue that the attacks were connected to the incident.