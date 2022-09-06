Nelson Man Who Disappeared Two Years Ago Remains Missing

There has been no trace of Cory Westcott for two years.

The vehicle being driven by the 34-year-old from Nelson was found shortly after his disappearance, but Westcott's whereabouts remains a mystery.

It’s been an agonizing two years for his mother Rena Zacher.

She told Bounce News her thoughts on the second anniversary of her son’s disappearance was much the same as day one.

“I feel like I’m no closer to finding him,” said Rena, also known as Dee.

“The police keep saying there’s no new evidence so they can’t move forward with the investigation,” she added.

Zacher believes Cory was killed.

“I’ve heard lots of rumours about what happened to my son, I have ideas of who was there when his life was ended, but no one is coming forward,” she explained.

Nelson City Police asked for witness accounts of Westcott’s movements before the vehicle he was driving, a 2007 grey Toyota Tundra was found.

Police said he was last heard from on the morning of Sept. 1, 2020.

Rena believes there are people who know what happened and is begging them to tell authorities.

“Reach down deep and find it in yourself to just let me bring my son home so I have a place to mourn him and lay him to rest properly with respect,” she said.

City police consider the case suspicious and say the file remains open.

Rena said she is looking for closure.

“I’m just really at a dead end.”