Nelson Police Request Budget Increase for 2022

A 7.2% budget increase requested by the Nelson Police Department this week, November 23rd, aims to cover additional staffing already approved for 2022.

NPD has the second highest call volume and charge approvals per capita in BC, but also one of the fewest police per population for municipal police departments. The presentation to Nelson City Council suggests that half of officers will be in the service range next year for retirement. Beyond that; fatigue and stress are contributing to off-time and physical injuries for The Department, which is still set to have about 10% fewer police per population than the Canadian average once recruits arrive.

“I’m just wondering what the impact is in terms of being able to do recruitment when you look at some place like Surrey who’s going to a municipal force and suddenly needs to have such a large uptick in members….” says Councillor Janice Morrison.

“The US has seen a 30% increase this year, or is it last year, in murders and violent crimes; it’s the highest increase in it’s history…. Is that unique to the US or have we seen anything like that in Canada…?” asks Councillor Rik Logtenberg.

Chief Constable Fisher says the pandemic has seen increased reports of domestic violence, but also more public confrontation and people openly challenging police. He adds that as far as recruitment goes there are provincial challenges, but local interest has proven to be high.

“Given the flooding that happened is much time put in your department talking about what those threats are to our community going forward and how that might impact the service you offer…?” asks Councillor Nicole Charlwood.

Chief Constable Fisher explains wildfire is the biggest environmental threat to Nelson, with police being heavily involved in evacuation and preventative measures. Watch the full presentation here.