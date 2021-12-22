Nelson Product Enjoying BCHL Life as a Buck

Nelson's Noah Quinn has had an outstanding first half in his first full BCHL season with the Cranbrook Bucks.

The 18-year-old has 21 points in 23 games including 9 goals, earning a spot in the BCHL prospects game after agreeing to play NCAA Division 1 hockey in 2023 with Bemidji State.

Quinn said it was clearly his first choice among a few college suitors.

“They were the first ones to jump (get in contact), I actually went for a fly-down to Bemidji and checked it out and it was definitely a no-brainer once I had a look at it,” said the graduate of a two-year stint with the Kootenay Ice U-18 AAA team.

The Nelson hockey product said playing five games during the 2021 pod-season helped him prepare for this campaign and is enjoying his Cranbrook experience.

“It’s awesome seeing the fans, we get almost 2,500 every game which is pretty cool to see,” said Noah who added his overall game has improved.

“I think I play a 200-foot game, I see the ice and obviously I like to score some goals the odd time, I like setting up plays and work hard as much as I can.”

Quinn was also selected to the play in the BCHL Prospects Game in front of NHL scouts next month as part of All-Star weekend in Penticton.

“I was pretty excited, it was also cool to see my two other line mates there (on the roster), Luke Phoh and Tyson Dyck, we’ve all been doing pretty well and had a good start to the season, so that was pretty cool to see,” he said, feeling the decision to join the Bucks was the right one.

“Cranbrook is pretty close to home which was a big one (factor) to me, and just to see that there’s hockey back after the Ice (WHL) left and seeing a new team going into there”, said Quinn.

“It’s been great so far and I’m excited to keep rolling here.”