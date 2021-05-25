Nelson Raid Recovered Stolen Property and Drugs

A Kelowna couple was arrested after an RCMP and Nelson City Police joint investigation into a series of thefts from vehicles in the Nelson area.

Police said a Sunday search recovered several stolen items including cables, phone chargers, knives, backpacks and coins along with suspected illicit drugs of varying amounts.

The 25-year-old woman and 33-year-old man have been released and ordered to appear in court this August.

Nelson RCMP want to hear from anyone else who may have been robbed and anyone who thinks the stolen items recovered may belong to them.