Nelson RCMP Investigating Fatal Boating Incident on Kootenay Lake

Nelson RCMP continue to investigate a fatal boating incident on Kootenay Lake.

Police said a 25-year-old Boswell man died after a speed boat ran aground at Rhinoceros Point.

Cpl. Derek Pitt indicated investigators do not believe the driver was impaired and their probe is in its preliminary stage.

The injured man was taken to hospital by paramedics after the incident on Thurs. May 26 at around 2:30 p.m. but didn`t survive.

Police stated he was one of two people on the boat.