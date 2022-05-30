Nelson RCMP Investigating Fatal Boating Incident on Kootenay Lake
Nelson RCMP continue to investigate a fatal boating incident on Kootenay Lake.
Police said a 25-year-old Boswell man died after a speed boat ran aground at Rhinoceros Point.
Cpl. Derek Pitt indicated investigators do not believe the driver was impaired and their probe is in its preliminary stage.
The injured man was taken to hospital by paramedics after the incident on Thurs. May 26 at around 2:30 p.m. but didn`t survive.
Police stated he was one of two people on the boat.
Nelson Council Hears Update on Low Carbon Homes PilotThe Low Carbon Homes pilot saw the Climate and Energy Team tackle Embodied Carbon, covering carbon emissions through production and transportation, plus Operational Carbon like heating and powering your home.
City of Nelson Partners with UBC, Hosts E-Bike ExpoThe City was the first BC municipality to launch a commuter bicycle incentive program and hopes to better understand related travel behaviour and greenhouse gas emissions.
Battle of the Bands - Creston BCJune 24th & 25th
Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue, RCMP Arrest Alleged Car ThievesRCMP issue warning after 10 catalytic Converters were stolen from a car-truck rental outlet. Two people were taken into custody after the owner spotted his stolen car while getting a ride to work.
Rossland Renews Support to Decriminalize Simple Drug PossessionThe City of Rossland's motion is directed to the Prime Minister, Federal Health Minister, and B-C's Provincial Health Minister and Public Health Officer.
COVID-19 Outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional HospitalA COVID-19 outbreak means all non-essential visits are cancelled at the medical unit of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Interior Health said non-essential visitors won't be allowed in the surgical unit as a precaution.
Castlegar Council Endorses ACAP Grant for Airport Apron ImprovementsFunding would allow additional main apron capacity and new construction of a taxiway. The City is funding their 5% portion of costs through Passenger Facility Fee revenues, which are expected to rise.
Nelson Tenants Union Strives for Just HousingThe Union formed late January aiming to even the playing field between tenants, landlords and realtors. Barbeiro believes that wanting a massive return on investments isn't fair when housing is a basic human right.