Nelson RCMP Looking for Hit and Run Driver
Nelson RCMP are trying to track down one of the drivers involved in a Tuesday afternoon collision near the Playmour Junction.
Police say a grey or silver GMC half-ton pickup truck left the scene after coming on contact with a white sedan.
A power pole on Hwy 3-A near the Hwy 6 junction was also hit forcing police to block traffic at about 3:55 p.m.
Fire fighters say most drivers avoided the area by re-routing through Pass Creek.
There were minor injuries.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.
