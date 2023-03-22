Nelson RCMP Looking for Hit and Run Driver

Nelson RCMP are trying to track down one of the drivers involved in a Tuesday afternoon collision near the Playmour Junction.

Police say a grey or silver GMC half-ton pickup truck left the scene after coming on contact with a white sedan.

A power pole on Hwy 3-A near the Hwy 6 junction was also hit forcing police to block traffic at about 3:55 p.m.

Fire fighters say most drivers avoided the area by re-routing through Pass Creek.

There were minor injuries.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.