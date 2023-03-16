Nelson RCMP Trying to Find Assault Suspect
Jason Robert Renwick is a wanted man.
Nelson RCMP say the 37-year-old is believed to be the area after skipping court.
Renwick is facing several charges including assault and assault causing bodily harm.
RCMP say he was recently spotted in the Nelson area.
Renwick is described as::
-183 cm (6’0)
-114 kg (252 lbs)
-Brown hair
-Blue eyes
-
Nelson City Council Supports Request by Tramway SocietyThe Society sought a letter of support and both cash and in-kind donations for an application to fund the replacement of tram railway tracks along Lakeside Drive.
-
Castlegar Mayor Concerned about Homeless Shelter ClosureThe Mayor of Castlegar says BC Housing hasn't given them a full explanation why the Way Out Homeless Shelter is closing in about three weeks. Maria McFaddin says they have told housing officials they worry about soon to be displaced residents.
-
Trail Man Accused of Weapons Charges Wanted by RCMPRCMP are on the lookout again for Jarrid Constantin. The 43-year-old Trail man facing weapons charges missed another court date after being arrested two months ago near Midway.
-
Drag Storytime Performer Addresses Saturday Event, Online BacklashThe success of Saturday’s event did not lessen the hateful dialogue being shared online. Facebook has not banned the hateful posts and RCMP reportedly claim their hands are tied, as they don't violate the criminal code. Valks believes change needs to come next:.
-
Castlegar Endorses Grant Application for Homeless Population EstimateThe $21,000 grant would augment the $14,000 already committed by The City for a Point-In-Time Count. The new approach will also consider people living in precarious housing situations like on couches or in cars.
-
Nelson City Council Receives Wayfinding PresentationThe goal is to support newcomers to the area and the presentation covered icons, messages, locations and even possibilities to digitize signage.
-
Pride Gym Pugilist Hoping to Pound Out Victory in the U-SKeanan Pattersuk of Trail's Pride Gym meets Chauncey Foxworth March 25th in West Monroe Louisiana. The local MMA pro said a win over Tapology's third ranked American Middleweight would be huge.
-
-
Give you a Daisy CampaignUntil March 23rd