Nelson RCMP Trying to Find Assault Suspect

Jason Robert Renwick is a wanted man.

Nelson RCMP say the 37-year-old is believed to be the area after skipping court.

Renwick is facing several charges including assault and assault causing bodily harm.

RCMP say he was recently spotted in the Nelson area.

Renwick is described as::

-183 cm (6’0)

-114 kg (252 lbs)

-Brown hair

-Blue eyes



