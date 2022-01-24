Nelson Search and Rescue Conduct Chopper Rescue

A Whitewater area backcountry skier got an unexpected ride over the weekend.

Nelson Search and Rescue delivered the injured skier to waiting paramedics in the Whitewater Ski Resort parking lot on a long-line suspended by a helicopter.

Rescue workers say they would have had a much riskier operation late Saturday afternoon, had the skier not used an S-O-S signal to call for help.

They stated it would have been too dark to use the chopper to reach Enma peak if the distress call hadn't come in so quickly.

Nelson Search and Rescue also credit Kootenay Valley Helicopters, the Whitewater Ski Patrol, paramedics, the RCMP and Emergency Coordination Centre for a quick and successful operation.