Nelson Search and Rescue Conduct Chopper Rescue
A Whitewater area backcountry skier got an unexpected ride over the weekend.
Nelson Search and Rescue delivered the injured skier to waiting paramedics in the Whitewater Ski Resort parking lot on a long-line suspended by a helicopter.
Rescue workers say they would have had a much riskier operation late Saturday afternoon, had the skier not used an S-O-S signal to call for help.
They stated it would have been too dark to use the chopper to reach Enma peak if the distress call hadn't come in so quickly.
Nelson Search and Rescue also credit Kootenay Valley Helicopters, the Whitewater Ski Patrol, paramedics, the RCMP and Emergency Coordination Centre for a quick and successful operation.
-
Katrine Conroy Continues to Recover from December AssaultKatrine Conroy admitted accepting that she may never remember much from last Month's assault near the B-C Legislature is one of the most difficult parts of her recovery. The M-L-A for Kootenay-West said she's feeling okay as getting over her physical injuries has taken quite some time.
-
RCMP and Facebook Followers Thwart Truck ThiefA 41-year-old Grand Forks woman appears in court April 5th in an early Saturday morning theft from a city hotel. RCMP say a truck and trailer containing all the belongings of a family moving to the East Kootenay were stolen while they slept.
-
Bell Let's Talk DayJanuary 26th
-
Nav-CARE - Making Connections, Making a DifferenceThe Kalein Centre is running a nonprofit FREE program called Nav-Care aiming to support individuals with declining health.
-
Performance Fitness Owner Doesn't Regret Early Re-OpeningThe Owner of Performance Fitness in Trail said his lone motivation for opening before being given provincial permission was the keep his clients healthy. Mark Allan also stated he has gotten wide spread support for the move and will continue to defy the vaccination passport rule.
-
School District 8 Launches Mandatory COVID Vaccination PolicyStaff and contractors working at the Kootenay-Lake School District have until March 11th to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Superintendent Trish Smillie said anyone without proof will have to undergo rapid testing or go on unpaid leave.
-
Coldest Night of the Year 2022February 26th
-
Up to Snow GoodFebruary 12
-
Elevate Athletics Co-Owner Relieved To be Back in BusinessA co-owner of Elevate Athletics says it was an anxious four weeks during the provincial shutdown of gyms across BC. Dallas Calvin was relieved to be allowed to re-open and they were able to resume business a day early.