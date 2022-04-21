Nelson Store Owner Excited About Future of the Cannabis Industry

A cannabis store owner in Nelson says it's about time the province starting considering social public consumption venues.

Jim Leslie feels cannabis cafes are just one option.

“Imagine a cannabis niteclub,” said Leslie.

“That would be incredible, the potential to redefine night time entertainment without the use of alcohol,” he added, noting it would be a natural extension to the legalized retail landscape.

“It’s one thing to have access to it as a legal product, but it’s quite another to essentially have no where to use it socially, in a public setting like you can with alcohol, or coffee,” said the retail store owner.

He figures there is enormous economic potential from cultivation site tours.

“You’re going to have these farm gate licenses where the public can literally go there and tour like a winery and purchase products,” he said.

“They’re also looking at the potential to have consumption licenses on those sites, as they should,” according to Leslie, who envisions a possible “West Kootenay Loop”, where people can take their cannabis exploration from community to community.

Leslie who urges provincial officials not to over regulate, believes an expansion of the cannabis industry can be done responsibly.

“This is about the experience indoors, with your peers, of age, to consume these products in a responsible manner and to enjoy all the potential entertainment and all the potential interactions that come from that,” said Leslie, who added that a move into social consumption sites is a chance for the Kootenays to remain at the forefront of the cannabis industry.

“Nelson and the Kootenays are a world leader,” he said.

“We need to be allowed to use our ingenuity and our excellent cannabis to create a more profitable future for everyone here, because everyone deserves it,” concluded Leslie.