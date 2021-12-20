Nelson Woman Charged in Ferraro's Break in: Trail RCMP Report Thefts

Trail RCMP are still looking for two suspects in a lucrative smash-and-grab from a downtown business.

Police said the man and woman broke a large glass window at the store in the 12-hundred block of Bay Ave. and took 13 iPhones in addition to other items in a heist totalling about $17,000.

The couple took off on foot after the theft at around 7 a.m. on Thurs. Dec. 9.

Police added that gas cylinders were stolen about an hour later from a business in the 800 block of Victoria Ave.

The theft of alcohol and change from an unlocked vehicle in the 15-hundred block of Fourth Ave was reported to RCMP about 90 minutes later at around 9:30 a.m.

Trail RCMP continue to investigate all of these incidents and want to hear from anyone who can help them find the suspects in each theft and ask them to call 250-368-2566 to speak with the investigating officers.

There is an update on a story reported by Bounce News last Friday.

The 36-year-old Nelson woman found wandering around the Ferraro Foods bakery during the wee hours of Sat. Dec 10 has been charged with break, enter and theft.

Police said she appeared to be high on drugs when arrested, but offered no resistance.

She is scheduled to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on Jan.6.