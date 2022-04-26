New City Manager in Trail Feels All Involved Can Work Together

Colin McClure figures the steep learning curve will begin when he takes over as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer in the City of Trail in early June.

The head of finance in the City of Nelson for the last 11 years also recently assumed the position of Deputy CAO.

He said taking on a new challenge is exciting but admits it will be difficult to leave a job he loves in Nelson.

“Real mixed emotions” said, McClure.

“It’s a fantastic job here at the city, people have been kind and encouraged me and supported me and it’s hard to leave the good people I’ve worked with here,” he added.

McClure has met with Trail City Council and department heads and is confident they can work together as a team.

He said the differences that resulted in code of conduct violations against the mayor and two councillors shouldn’t get in the way of serving residents of the city.

“I really look at it and say, yup, there have been some issues, but I really believe that they have a lot more in common and they all, as far as council goes, are all passionate about the City of Trail and want the best for it,” said the new city manager, who stated part of his role is finding common ground.

“Some of these things happen, disagreements happen at certain levels at every council, my goal here would be to try to focus on what they have in common,” said McClure.

Many municipalities, including Trail held the line on tax increases when the pandemic hit two years ago and held back on capital projects.

McClure pointed to Nelson’s projected 4% increase this year as an example of one municipality playing catch up and stated Trail residents need to be mindful of the city’s commitment to provide affordable services for ratepayers.

“Understanding the municipality needs that money to provide the great services that they do, but also trying respect businesses and homeowners are trying to get themselves back on their feet, so it’s a real balancing act,” he said.

McClure remains grateful to Nelson Mayor John Dooley and City Manager Kevin Cormack for their support and encouragement in his pursuit of the top job at the City of Trail,

“You get places and maybe you get to the top position, but you get there because other people have helped you.”