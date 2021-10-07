New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb in Greater Trail

COVID-19 hasn't let up in Greater Trail.

There were another 74 cases last week, after a record 79 the week before, which smashed the previous mark by 30.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 also indicated there were 31 new positive tests in the Nelson Health Area, an increase of ten from the week before.

Castlegar’s area had 11 new cases, up from 3 over the previous seven day period, while the Creston Valley also experienced an increase with 30, compared to 13 the week before.

The Grand Forks area had only four new cases for the week ending Oct. 2, down from 12 the previous week.

The Kettle Valley, west of Grand Forks had the most new cases among the rural areas with 20, an increase of one from the week before.

The Arrow Lakes had 14, after just three the week before, while there were no new cases in Kootenay Lake, after five positive tests during the week of Sept. 19-25.

Overall case counts indicated September was the most infectious period Greater Trail has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. B-C C-D-C statistics revealed 219 of the 459 case total since Jan 1. 2020 were recorded during the month.

Castlegar added 59 cases for a pandemic-long total of 299.

In the Nelson area, 122 people tested positive last month to make its total 815.

The Creston Valley was at 345 on Sept. 30, after adding 75 cases throughout the month, while an additional 91 cases in the Grand Forks area brought its total to 285.

In the Kettle Valley, September brought 59 new cases for an overall total of 179.

There were a total of 50 in Kootenay Lake after the addition of 10 during Sept.

The Arrow Lakes had a total of 69 after another 15 were counted last month.