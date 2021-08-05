New COVID-19 Cases Increase Dramatically in the Nelson Area

Nelson has replaced Castlegar as the local hotspot for new COVID-19 infections.

The area added 38 cases from July 25-31, while Castlegar decreased from 29 the week before, to 18. Greater Trail almost tripled with 11, while Creston had its first case in four weeks and there were none in and around Grand Forks.

The Nelson Health District’s numbers jumped from 13 recorded during the period from July 18-24.

Interior Health linked relatively low COVID-19 vaccination rates to the recent dramatic increases in the Grand Forks and Castlegar Health District’s.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control dashboard posted Aug. 2, indicated 70% of eligible Nelson area residents 12-years-or-age and older had received their first shots and 57% were fully vaccinated.

Two consecutive weeks of dramatically high case counts in the Grand Forks Health District peaked at 21 during the week ending July 10.

The most recent numbers included one new case in Kootenay Lake, three in Arrow Lakes and none in the Kettle Valley west of Grand Forks.