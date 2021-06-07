New Environmental Group Forms in West Kootenay

Members of different local groups have joined forces to create Extinction Rebellion West Kootenay, a local chapter of the international environmental movement.

A demonstration blocking Columbia Ave. in Castlegar for roughly six hours Mon. Mar. 31, began with almost two-hundred protesters demanding Minister Katrine Conroy end Old Growth Logging in BC.

About 100 protesters then moved to the Columbia Avenue office of the RCMP.

Group member Miguel Pastor said while he disputes the actual charges of intimidation being considered by authorities, the four arrests at the demonstration were fair because of the repeated warnings by RCMP.

Pastor believes the protest was successful even though they weren’t able to communicate with Conroy and said more action is planned in the near future, stating the preservation of Old Growth forests is crucial in the fight against climate change and important to the future of Indigenous communities.

Pastor promised the group will be active following Saturday's protest by 100 members in Nelson.

There were no arrests