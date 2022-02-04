New Selkirk College President Excited to Start Her Kootenay Tenure

“Just call me Maggie” said the incoming President of Selkirk College who can't wait to get started.

Dr. Maggie Matear begins her tenure as the tenth president of the West Kootenay-Boundary post-secondary institution this spring, taking over from the retiring Angus Graeme.

The Vice President of Yukon University in Whitehorse feels it’s the right fit for her.

“The college is of the community and for the community,” said Matear.

“That speaks to my heart, I have a community development background in capacity building and I truly believe in that dimension of community, I think that’s what makes college’s the best,” she said.

Matear has a P-H-D in management along with several years of experience as a community college teacher.

She said Graeme left Selkirk in great shape from his 11-year run and feels the foundation he built can lead to a bright future.

“I see enormous potential to build on some of their special programming that Selkirk is offering,” said Matear who added one program in particular caught her attention.

“Things like fine wood working could be a real flagship program that people across Canada could be attracted to,” she said.

Matear said she was sold on the position after visiting the campuses.

“People were just passionate about what they were doing, whether it was learning or helping people to learn” said the educator.

“That sort of commitment and dedication I just fell in love with it and thought I would love to be part of this team,” said Matear who believes she will be very comfortable with the Kootenay lifestyle having been born and raised in Northern Ontario.

“I’ve never been a city person, and I’m most comfortable in the small communities, places that have a little bit of elbow room, where people know each other and care for each other.”

Maggie Matear starts her new job May. 30.