New Trail Childcare Centre Focussed on Shift-Working Parents

The consultant who helped put together criteria for the City of Trail's new 65-space child care facility feels they addressed the area's most pressing need.

Sue Bock said their pre-pandemic study indicated parents on shift work have had the biggest problem finding spots for their children.

“Anything from the casual call-out, to a split-shift, to the regular shift work, so when we looked at the data that was absolutely paramount for families saying we need extended hours service,” said Bock who added the needs of parents have become more complicated and extensive since COVID-19 became an added factor.

“There’s more than enough and even more need than we are able to even provide initially, for folks that are trying to balance their careers with need for childcare”, said the consultant.

Bock said their study identified other areas they hope to fulfill in the future.

‘In terms of special needs (children) and then do we do an evening-overnight care and those are in the future, but certainly our intention is certainly we do know that there is some need for that,” sais Bock.

The $2.5 million facility funded by the province and operated by the city is planned for the Tadanac neighbourhood.

The Columbia Basin Trust is contributing about $50,000 for supplies.

It’s scheduled to open in Sept. 2022.