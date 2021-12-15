16th Ave Gate Replacement Proposed in Castlegar Budget Deliberations

The Grandview area's 16th Avenue remained a hot topic when Castlegar City Council gathered last week for budget deliberations and so far it looks like road is being gated off.

Roughly 370 metres of 16th Avenue is gravelled and is worsening in quality as traffic increases due to Grandview Heights construction, raising concern from residents. Council went through budget deliberations last Thursday and Friday, December 9th and 10th, and staff's report proposed seven options for the road that was never meant to be. Options scale in pricing, ranging from no change at all, to closing the road or entirely rebuilding it.

Councillor Bergen Price favored the later-inserted eighth option for a new traffic impact study to best inform council’s decision making:

“Cause we’re talking about a lot of hypotheticals here with you know everyone’s apparently putting their lawyer hats on and saying ‘oh we have all these legal ramifications’ well obviously we don’t know that. Or ‘oh we’re going to have all this traffic’ well we don’t know that; our last study was done in ‘07. I mean we should at least get all the information.”

“This problem is partly due to us, meaning the City, that it has got to this point of how many years that we haven’t actually properly dealt with it. So that makes sense for us to proceed with a study.” says Mayor Kirk Duff

“….I wouldn’t go beyond option three (increased grading at $20,000 per year) and again just because like you said, like you opened (it) up and I can understand it’s like you’ve given people a service and now you’re going to take it away…. I just don’t understand how we do that.” adds Councillor Maria McFaddin

Thursday saw City Council vote to replace the gate and continue grading twice annually (option two) after other motions for a traffic impact study and increased road grading failed. Friday’s budget discussions returned to the 16th Avenue subject when a resident expressed her displeasure during the question period.

Mayor Duff explains while budget decisions are not yet final, the road was never meant for this much traffic:

“People that did live up there originally new full well from the City that that road to 37th was not going to be accessible and the subdivision was approved on that part of it as well and they continued to build…. Last night demonstrated how passionate council certainly is toward what’s going in on our community and it’s because our community is worth being passionate about.”

The City is proposing a $6.8-million Capital Budget, $24.7-million for Operating Expenses and $8.3-million dollars in Property Taxes towards those Operating Expenses. The City is proposing an 8.01% residential tax increase, 8.13% increase for Business and Light Industry and 8.80% for Major Industry. Public Review runs from December 17th to January 7th with an Open House on the budget set for January 6th.