75 Long-Term Care Beds Announced for Impending Nelson Health Campus

This afternoon’s announcement in Nelson brought together Mayor's, MLA's, Presidents, Vice Presidents and more to the grounds of the 1940 Mount St. Francis hospital site.

Deconstruction at 902-11th Street will wrap up this July and 75 new long-term care beds will be a part of the greater vision for a Nelson Health Campus slated to open in September 2024. The Heath Campus will amalgamate existing local health services and be operated and leased by Interior Heath.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson led the charge at Friday’s media event:

“Residents can look forward to a three-story state of the art facility featuring indoor and outdoor spaces in a community setting. The building features private bedrooms with on-suite bathrooms, dining and activity spaces for each small neighbourhood and secure outdoor courtyard and patios….”

“…. My Grandpa had dementia and he was able to live at home for as long as possible, but when it really came time….. Ensuring that there was high quality care for him at a facility that really treated him like an individual and a member as part of that community was really important and I’m glad we’re making this announcement today. I grew up in this community and I literally believe that if I’m lucky enough to reach that age I will hopefully end up with a lake-view suite.”

Mayor John Dooley was generous enough to offer MLA Anderson his old suite when she’s ready to move in. But that wasn’t all that Nelson’s Mayor had to say:

“I’m fortunate as Councillor Morrison is here, Councillor Woodward is here…. Janice can attest to this; we were both elected in 1999 to City Council and this building was talked about, the building that used to be here was talked about then…. We were talking about renovating the existing building and eventually the building got to a point were the building just wasn’t sustainable any longer which was devastating to our community….”

“…. The Sisters of St. Ann had the covenant on this property here and I said to the bishop ‘what are some of the steps we could take to try and get something happening on that site?’ and he said go visit the Sisters of St. Ann in Victoria…. We jumped on a plane shortly after and we went down there to meet with the sisters and they were happy to see there was an opportunity for some progress…. All good things take time.”

Other event attendees included BC’s Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Services, representatives of Interior Health, the Columbia Basin Trust, Golden Life Management, the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District and many more.

The new building is promised to offer a modern, warm and caring environment. Nelson’s impending long-term care beds are part of BC’s investment to create 495 new beds in the Interior Health region, with the remaining 420 long-term beds going to Kelowna, Vernon, Kamloops and Penticton.