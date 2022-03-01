Alberta Man Arrested Following Monday Standoff in Grand Forks

An early morning standoff started Grand Forks RCMP's week off on an interesting note, initially being advised of an alarm at a Central Avenue business around 5:20AM on Monday, February 28th.

Once on scene police learned that a tracked 2021 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from Cranbrook and was also showing up in that same area. The suspect was believed to have fled the business prior to police arrival in the stolen vehicle.

The suspect eventually stopped in a parking lot in the 7300 block of 6th Street, where officers located and blocked the suspect inside the Jeep for at least 20 minutes.

At one point the man tried driving through the police cars but he did eventually exit the vehicle and was taken into custody following negotiations.

The 32 year old Kyle Richard Pace of Lethbridge Alberta had his bail hearing set for later yesterday facing numerous charges including Enter and Theft, Flight from Police, and Possession of Stolen Property worth over $5000.