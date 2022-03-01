Alberta Man Arrested Following Monday Standoff in Grand Forks
An early morning standoff started Grand Forks RCMP's week off on an interesting note, initially being advised of an alarm at a Central Avenue business around 5:20AM on Monday, February 28th.
Once on scene police learned that a tracked 2021 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from Cranbrook and was also showing up in that same area. The suspect was believed to have fled the business prior to police arrival in the stolen vehicle.
The suspect eventually stopped in a parking lot in the 7300 block of 6th Street, where officers located and blocked the suspect inside the Jeep for at least 20 minutes.
At one point the man tried driving through the police cars but he did eventually exit the vehicle and was taken into custody following negotiations.
The 32 year old Kyle Richard Pace of Lethbridge Alberta had his bail hearing set for later yesterday facing numerous charges including Enter and Theft, Flight from Police, and Possession of Stolen Property worth over $5000.
Kaslo Council Reviews Letter Sent to Province on Health MandatesBeyond The Divide presenters sought an end to COVID-19 health mandates, but community feedback discussed at Council’s February 8th get-together after the earlier petition was reviewed by staff lead to a broader request to phase out BC’s health mandates as soon as safely possible.
CKISS Presentation to Nelson Council Sparks Penalty DiscussionThe delegation spoke to the area's 10 identified high priority invasive plant species including 32 knotweed sites on City property, 12 which are already undergoing control. The presentation also spoke to a series of recommendations for the City to help support Nelson’s native plant species.
Rossland Council Talks Banning Natural Gas in Future BuildsThis as Councillor Lewis proposed banning natural gas installation in all new buildings and also banning the installation of new gas services in renovation projects.
Economic Conditions of Arts Sector Presented to Nelson CouncilPresenters refer to Vancouver's efforts to dedicate artist specific housing, adding that ramping up rural transportation services could also help boost the sector.
KBRFR Responds to Thursday Fire in MontroseThe call came in at 9:53AM and Trail and Montrose stations arrived just after 10 to find the home owner had already put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
Castlegar Zoning Amendment to go to Public HearingStaff explains that it’s a little early in the process to have that design work ready, but it would go through both the community and council.
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on Nav-CARE ProgramThe delegation covered efforts to support the community through COVID-times and overall quality of life improvements for adults living with declining health.
Kootenay Candles, Illicit Drug Supply and more from Trail RCMPPolice says the illicit Fentanyl supply is currently considered to be highly potent and potentially fatal, listing signs and symptoms you might recognize in someone overdosing in fentanyl.
Rossland Council Awards COVID Support Funds to Pottery SocietyCouncil set aside $50,000 for one-time grant funding of up to $5000 for both last year and this year. The program had just over $67,000 remaining before a request from The Rossland Community Pottery Society was accepted on February 7th.