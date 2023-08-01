Angling Reduced Across Kootenay Region
BC's Ministry of Forests says effective now, anglers in the Kootenays must fish in the morning and early afternoon to protect stock from the impacts of warm water later in the day.
Water temperatures peaking at roughly 20-degrees has demonstrated harmful and sometimes lethal effects on fish; any that are released after being caught can struggle to recover.
Several recreational fishing areas will consequently be closed from 2PM through midnight until September 10th, including:
Morrissey Creek and Sand Creek near Grand Forks, Lizard Creek and Coal Creek in Fernie, Michel Creek in Sparwood, plus the lower St. Mary's River in Cranbrook.
Also included are Management Units 4-3 to 4-9 including Beaver Creek near Trail, the Pend d'Oreille River and it's tributaries, like reservoirs behind Waneta Dam and Seven Mile Dam, plus the Salmo River and it's tributaries.
The order may be rescinded if temperatures sufficiently cool in the coming weeks.
Find the full release by clicking here.
