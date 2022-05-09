April Airport Report Sees Single Cancellation in Castlegar

While it wasn't quite a perfect month like March; April's single flight cancellation shows West Kootenay Regional Airport reliability is on the up-and-up.

Airport Manager Maciej Habrych told Castlegar City Council last week, April 2nd, that load factor was about 61% through April and should continue to rise as weather conditions improve for travel.

“From a customer service piece I have engaged BC Transit to request that they re-route route 99, the Kootenay Connector, to come through the airport. Which will just give you a direct access point to Nelson and they are taking that away to their committee for discussion….” says Habyrch

“…. There’s a lot of construction and specifically design happening for some capital projects. More specifically the runway edge light project is well underway. All the regularity documentation approvals are sent and now the project planning is underway. So we’re still looking good on timelines to be operational by mid-summer which is perfect….”

“There is an ongoing project right now to help alleviate some apron capacity through a…. grant application through June 1st…. to do apron expansion and looking to do a taxi way addition to alleviate some foreseeable capacity issues with the Q400 now….” he adds

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff tells Habrych that people miss restaurant services offered at the airport:

“Right now we are looking to recondition the kitchen so we can attract a vendor to come in and supply just a basic offering of food and to-go options in short term and from there expand it to a more holistic menu.” explains Habrych

The Airport Manager adds he's "aggressively pushing forward" efforts to restore those restaurant services to the terminal.