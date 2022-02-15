BC Announces Easing of COVID-19 Health Restrictions
The Provincial Government is easing some public health restrictions but we’re not out of the woods quite yet.
COVID-19 related health measures such as the BC Vaccine Card, indoor masking requirements and COVID-19 safety plans are still required for now, but capacity limits are lifting for restaurants, fitness centres, sporting events and more starting Thursday. Restrictions are also lifted for personal gatherings, organized gatherings and events, nightclubs and bars.
The change officially takes affect at 11:59PM on February 16th, as BC transitions to a sustainable management plan focussed on vaccination, self-monitoring and specific actions to protect others.
Over 90% of eligible British Columbians are now vaccinated with two doses. Over 50% of British Columbians aged 12 and up have received a third dose.
The Province says remaining protective measures including restrictions at long-term care homes, child-care centres and schools will be reviewed by March 15th and again by April 12th.
