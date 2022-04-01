BC Housing Purchases North Shore Inn, Regional Grants, more

Yesterday, March 31st, heard announcements regarding a number of regional initiatives ranging from Nelson to Nakusp and some communities in between.

The Province says Nelson's North Shore Inn has been purchased to provide 30-homes with supports for people experiencing homelessness.

The 30-unit motel at 687-Highway-3A has been leased to BC-Housing since April 2020 as temporary supportive housing, but purchasing the property ensures residents have a stable and safe place to spend the night moving forward. Nelson CARE Society will continue to manage the building and provide supports to residents including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance and 24-7 access to on-site staff.

Thursday also heard that $699,150 is supporting the Nakusp Ski Club with infrastructure upgrades at the Summit Lake Ski Area to improve existing use and develop summer activities related to cycling.

On top of that, The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is receiving $190,000 to create a Lower Columbia Long-Term Economic Recovery Plan. Said plan would include assessments of underused industrial and commercial land, connectivity and service improvements and more.

Other grant recipients in this round include Kaslo and Okanagan communities.