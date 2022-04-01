BC Housing Purchases North Shore Inn, Regional Grants, more
Yesterday, March 31st, heard announcements regarding a number of regional initiatives ranging from Nelson to Nakusp and some communities in between.
The Province says Nelson's North Shore Inn has been purchased to provide 30-homes with supports for people experiencing homelessness.
The 30-unit motel at 687-Highway-3A has been leased to BC-Housing since April 2020 as temporary supportive housing, but purchasing the property ensures residents have a stable and safe place to spend the night moving forward. Nelson CARE Society will continue to manage the building and provide supports to residents including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance and 24-7 access to on-site staff.
Thursday also heard that $699,150 is supporting the Nakusp Ski Club with infrastructure upgrades at the Summit Lake Ski Area to improve existing use and develop summer activities related to cycling.
On top of that, The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is receiving $190,000 to create a Lower Columbia Long-Term Economic Recovery Plan. Said plan would include assessments of underused industrial and commercial land, connectivity and service improvements and more.
Other grant recipients in this round include Kaslo and Okanagan communities.
CBT Funds Regional Climate Resiliency ProjectsThe biggest grant is worth $455,000 for a West Kootenay bear-safe rural organics collection service.
Grand Forks Councillor Issues Update on BRH In-Patient ClosureThe City has since met with MLA Roly Russell and the Hospital's Chief of Staff. Discussions cite housing as one staffing challenge and local training at Grand Forks’ Selkirk College as one potential opportunity to improve.
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on State of Forestry IndustryPresenters explain they're continuously working to utilize all brush fibres. They also support the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and are working with government to pursue economically sound opportunities to further progress.
Rossland Council Talks Arena Staffing, Recreation Master PlanMayor Kathy Moore tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that a new Recreation Attendant position will help the facility operate year-round.
Castlegar Council Discuses Proposed Nelson-Castlegar Corridor LinkCity Council passed a motion encouraging the RDCK to support said grant application for the proposed corridor.
City of Nelson Receives Time Immemorial GrantIn partnership with Selkirk College and regional indigenous nations, an Outdoor Indigenous Cultural Arbour is being built to serve as a cultural gathering and ceremonial space.
Kootenay Climbing Association Presents to Nelson CouncilThe $4.3-million proposal presented to Nelson City Council this Tuesday, March 23rd, looks to offer enough space to permit competitions and more varied programming. The Association is projecting $440,000 revenue in the first year of their new proposed facility.
Castlegar Council Discusses Partial Kinsmen Park ClosureCity Council learned Monday that annual inspections found some high platforms without guardrails and the gravel surface is just one inch deep instead of the recommended 12.
Castlegar Council Commits Funding to Support Ukraine CrisisA letter was met by three motions from Mayor Kirk Duff: One to donate $1000, one to raise Ukraine's flag outside City Hall and another to change the overpass lights to yellow and blue until July.