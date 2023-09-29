BC Transit Presents to Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council received a presentation on Tuesday, September 26th, from BC Transit regarding route expansion planning, statistics and more.

Manager of Government Relations Daynika White says Nelsonites sure love their public transit:

“Nelson transit performs really well, particularly a lot better than some of the systems sort of a comparable size, particularly when we’re looking at…. Operating cost recovery, passenger trips per service hour, total passenger trips and total revenue.”

White also shared that the last fiscal year recorded over 315,000 transit rides in Nelson, an 80% recovery from before the pandemic.

Nelson's Transit Exchange is set for construction in spring and operation next summer.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury says BC Transit is responsible for replacing amenities at the Transit Exchange, but the City is responsible for maintenance:

“There would be an agreement that we would keep it clean, remove the trash…. snow clearing, that type of piece, right? So that’s kind of how the arrangement would work. They’ve applied for the grant and received the grant, so it’s there asset and we would be maintaining….”

The City of Nelson operates Nelson Transit for residents and works with BC Transit to facilitate the broader regional system.

Proposed service changes deemed critical include two new round trips for the 99-Kootenay Connector and two new weekday trips for 33-Selkirk College.

Proposed Service changes for the short-term include a new route between Salmo, Ymir and Nelson, as well as extending the Fruitvale to Salmo service.

Councillor Leslie Payne commended the Next-Ride Transit application:

“I love it because I can sit here and just do a quick check to get home and figure out whether I need to run for the bus, or whether I can saunter along and if I saunter along and I should have been running it’s like another hour, so I’m walking home by then.”

Another new customer-facing technology is Umo: providing electronic fare collection, reloadable cards and a mobile application.