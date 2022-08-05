BC Wildfire Update, Information Session, Area Restrictions, more

Yesterday's BC Wildfire Update spoke to hot and dry conditions expected to continue throughout August.

Current wildfire activity is expected to continue through the second half of the summer, with 20 active blazes currently listed across the Southeast Fire Centre including two fires of note. West-Kootenay MLA and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says nearly three-quarters of BC's 154 new fires that started this week are lightning caused:

“…. And to date we’ve had 528 fires which have burned about 22,000 hectares, but just by comparison at the same time last year we had more than 1300 fires burning and nearly 25 times the hectares had already burned….”

“…. On Tuesday of this week a contracted aircraft conducted a forced landing while responding to the Connell Ridge wildfire near Cranbrook. Thankfully the pilot was able to walk away from the plane and this is a stark reminder of the potential dangers of fighting wildfires….” adds The Minister

The lightning caused Briggs Creek Blaze roughly 11.5 kilometres from Kaslo now stands at an estimated 1679 hectares. The blaze is described as a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of speed that remains high on the steep terrain's slope.

A public information session goes today, August 5th, for Southfork and Kaslo area residents impacted by the Briggs Creek wildfire. RDCK and BC Wildfire personnel will have the latest information and can answer community questions. The event hits the Royal Canadian Legion Branch-74 on 5th Street in Kaslo at 5PM tonight.

Area restrictions are now in place starting at the junction of Highway 31A and Kaslo River South Fork Road for the Briggs Creek wildfire. Find area restrictions for the Connell Ridge wildfire near Cranbrook by clicking here. Restrictions do not apply to highway travel or for access to residences that are not under evacuation order.

Meanwhile fire fighters continue to hold back the 57 hectare blaze at Six Mile Creek near Creston. Over in the Okanagan, all residents of Olalla have been ordered to evacuate due to the 42 square kilometre Keremeos Creek wildfire in the Penticton area.