Benefit Concert Planned in Castlegar Following Thrums Collision

(Image pulled from GoFundMe page)

A 12-hour music marathon tomorrow, February 18th in Castlegar, is a fundraiser for the two-year-old girl who lost her mum, dad and baby brother in last month's catastrophic collision on Hwy 3A in Thrums.

The benefit concert for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney is from noon until midnight at the Castlegar Recreation Complex.

Organizer Yanive Feiner tells Bounce Radio that it didn't take long to line up the bands:

“I put out a call to the musicians in the area, I have a lot of friends in bands and I think within about three hours we had a full day of music booked from noon ‘til midnight.”

“It was crushing when the news came out….. I’m sure every person in the community and from afar could feel the gravity of the situation and just the loss.”

Feiner adds that The City and Regional District were among those to step up and make the event possible:

“They were generous enough to help fund the benefit show as far as the fees to secure the room for the show and just all the volunteers and everybody that’s just kind of jumped in with both feet and are willing to do anything to help.”

The admission by donation event will also have karaoke between sets.