Boundary Museum to be Showcased at G20 YEA Summit in Germany

An effort to bring The Boundary Museum to classrooms is seeing the facility showcased at Germany's G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit.

Forager Education and BC's Museum Association launched the Virtual Reality Voyage Classroom program on September 6th that utilizes Virtual Realty and video conferencing technology. Delegate to October’s Summit, Forager Education, will include the Boundary Museum in a showcase of what BC heritage is doing to build a stronger future together.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Executive Director Curator Mathieu Drolet to learn more:

“Before the pandemic…. Nobody expected that this could be disrupted so much, so that’s what the VR Classroom was actually offering us: An opportunity to get into schools and the classrooms in the event that another pandemic would come and disrupt us or any other type of event.”

Drolet says as the Boundary pivots to attract tourists; educational aspects like the region’s mining history cannot be forgotten:

“But there was also a very important agricultural community and culturally well there was the important Doukhobor settlement in Grand Forks which is something that’s a bit misunderstood outside the area of Grand Forks and the Boundary region. So that’s something we want to bring outside so people will get to know the cultural groups that have founded the Boundary region.”

Drolet adds that exhibits are growing at the Boundary Museum to expand on that regional heritage:

“The Japanese internment of the second World War, the Chinese population that has contributed to the foundation of Grand Forks and the Indian community that has also contributed to the agricultural development of the region. While we also want to reconnect with the Sinixt history which is the First Nation that proceeded all those settlers in the Sunshine Valley.”

The facility was founded in 1958 and at one point moved from Grand Forks’ downtown to Reservoir Road to focus more on regional history as opposed to just the City.