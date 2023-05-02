Boundary on Flood Watch, EOC Activated to Level 3

(Image provided by the RDKB: Sandbagging Locations around Grand Forks)

Forecast conditions have rapidly evolved so far this week and the BC River Forecast Centre has The Boundary on Flood Watch.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has activated the Regional Emergency Operations Centre to level three to assist and collaborate with Grand Forks, Greenwood and Midway.

The RDKB explains that a flood watch means that watercourse levels are rising and may breach banks, meaning areas adjacent to affected rivers and creeks may flood.

The City of Grand Forks says this weekend is set for high river levels due to heavy rain forecasted for Friday and warmer overnight temperatures this week. These conditions are leading to high Granby River levels forecasted for Saturday and high Kettle River levels on Sunday, but there is still some uncertainty among the various forecast models as to how high the rivers will get.

The situation is continuously being monitored and if you haven’t yet registered for Emergency Notifications, click here to get started.

Below is a list of sandbagging stations across the Boundary:

Beaverdell/Carmi: Fire Hall

Christina Lake: Fire Hall

Grand Forks & Area D (Rural GF): 18th St at Kettle River Drive (beside cemetery north of Dog Park) Grand Forks Arena (west side of building) Morrissey Creek Rd at ATV Staging Area Grand Forks Airport Barbara Ann Park off Riverside Drive

Greenwood: Public Works Yard

Midway: Public Works Yard

Rock Creek: Riverside Centre

Westbridge: Westbridge Community Hall

The Bounce Radio Newsroom also caught up with the Mayor of Grand Forks for further details- more on that to follow.