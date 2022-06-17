Boundary Swimmer Debuts at FINA World Swim Championships, plus Mural

Renowned Christina Laker and Breaststroker Medalist James Dergousoff is hitting the FINA World Swim Championships in Budapest this Saturday.

The 25-year old won the 100 and 200-meter races at this year's Bell Canadian Swimming Trials to qualify. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s recreation department in Grand Forks, and not only is everyone at home proud; they're also commissioning a mural of Dergousoff at the Grand Forks aquatic centre.

Melina Van Hoogevest says the RDKB match-funded a donation from local doctor Mark Szynkaruk for local mural artist Archer to complete the commemorative piece:

“Our head life guard said we should do a mural on our north-end wall for James in the water because there’s this great picture from Swim Canada…. We worked on getting that photo and then we worked on getting sponsors to fund the project and we were so fortunate….We’re going to transform an entire wall at the aquatic centre at Grand Forks with an inspirational mural of James in the water when he qualified for the World Championships. So that’s pretty exciting, so it will continue to inspire the swimmers we currently have in the water and future generations as well.”

Hoogevest adds that the former local fitness instructor and lifeguard has always loved the water:

“At three years old he was diving into the deep end and had a love for swimming right from the beginning. By the time he was in kindergarten he was signing himself up for the local swim club, the Piranhas, and he started competing and he was obviously incredible”

Work on the mural is starting over the next few weeks and aims to be done before fall. You can track James Dergousoff’s progress in both the 100m and 200m Breaststroke heats at the FINA World Swim Championships tomorrow, June 18 and Wednesday, June 22.