Busy Weekend for Nelson Police Includes Vandalism

(Image: Provided by Bounce Radio Staff / Entrance to Nelson City Hall Taken on Monday)

The Nelson Police Department responded to a whopping 73 calls for service over 72 hours between noon Friday, June 24th and noon Monday, June 27th.

Here are some highlights from yesterday’s media release:

Saturday morning saw officers locate a possible impaired driver in the 1000-block of Lakeside Drive that turned out to be prohibited from driving.

Saturday evening saw police respond to Stanley Street on Baker Street for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The driver was cooperative and issued a violation ticket for failing to yield, while the pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Saturday evening saw at least two impaired drivers taken off the road, one of which claimed to be the Designated Driver for the evening and still failed a screening test.

Officers responded to an assault at a local bar on Sunday evening where a women was arrested and released, before smashing glass windows to the mall entrance and being arrested again.

Police were called to two other incidents where windows to businesses were smashed and the Bounce Radio Newsroom observed broken glass doors to the front entrance of City Hall on Monday morning.

Nelson Police continue to investigate these incidents and anticipate forwarding numerous charges to Crown Counsel.