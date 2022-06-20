Canada Day Talks Return to Castlegar Council

Canada Day celebrations are on the horizon all across the Kootenays and Castlegar City Council heard their official run-down last week, June 13th.

The Castlegar and District Heritage Society's Deb McIntosh presented to City Council on the event featuring a barbecue, kids games and more:

“I think it’s wonderful that Council has put out this offer to have community partners come forward to work with you. I know it’s a big job when you’re doing all this stuff and then trying to put on events as well. So I hope other community members join you in your future endeavours of being a community partner.”

Councillors will have their aprons on at a community barbecue downtown Castlegar on July 1st, while a market, musicians, cake, love games and other festivities entertain those coming and going.

“There may be some more things added in but I’ll have a full complete list…. Before too long, lots of people are wanting to get involved, we just need to know how big we want it and how big our capacity is.” adds McIntosh

She tells Councillor Dan Rye that the usual pancake breakfast is taking a break this year:

“We’ve decided just to go with the barbecue, mostly because the weather’s been really crazy and we don’t know what to expect.”

The Council Small Events Sponsorship Program aims to promote community groups hosting free events moving ahead. Find more event details on social media.