Canada Rock Fest Owner Addresses Provincial Funding

The Bounce Radio Newsroom recently caught up with the Owner and Organizer for Canada Rock Fest following a $250,000 grant from the province.

The Grand Forks rock festival formerly known as Cannafest and Titans of Rock has attracted the likes of Gene Simmons, Bret Michaels, the Beach Boys and more. Chuck Varabioff says with two years away, there was concern about the likelihood of returning:

“It was a thought yeah, I have in the past funded the festival 100% by myself so when the last festival was cancelled, everything I had put into it for planning was gone, just none-recoverable, so I was wondering and thinking to myself ‘Do I want to go through that again?’….”

He adds provincial funding helps with a number of items including booking artists, legal fees and other general operating costs. It also means this year’s event is moving from the ball diamond to a fairly new seven-acre property:

“It’s going to put a couple million dollars into the local economy over the next year. We’re hoping to have upwards of 5000 people per day…. Obviously two years didn’t happen so I don’t know is it our sixth annual or eighth annual but it is eight years total and I’m super excited this year to have it on our own property.” says Varabioff.

The festival has also brought artists and groups like Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane, Whitesnake and 54-40 to the Kootenays. There’s no word on potential artists yet for 2022 but this year's event is set for one country-rock night, two traditional nights and plenty of Canadian music. Stay tuned to the Bounce Radio Newsroom for more.