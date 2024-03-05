Canada Rock Fest Returns to Grand Forks for 2024
(Image: Snake Oil kicks off a day under the sun at Canada Rock Fest 2022)
After a year and a half away, the Grand Forks music festival known as Canada Rock Fest is making a grand return.
Owner and Organizer Chuck Varabioff tells Bounce Radio that the heath problems leading to last year’s cancellation of the event are no longer in the way:
“My health was number one, so my health is fine now, that’s the best news.”
He says the event will run July 4th through 7th instead of the time slot it has historically taken in August:
“There were a number of reasons for that. Normally in august we get water restrictions so the field’s going to be dried out and it wouldn’t be as nice and green as it would be in July. Plus everybody’s talking about droughts this summer.”
Varabioff says when the event first launched as "Cannafest" the focus was on classic 80's Canadian rock:
“We’re kind of gearing back that way again. I know we tried to go a little more progressive, a little newer, and it was good and I liked it but I think the fan base wanted us to get back to where we started.”
Previous performers include Gene Simmons, Bret Michaels, Burton Cummings, the Beach Boys, Theory of a Deadman and much more.
